LIMA, March 19 The new mayor of a small Andean
town in Peru near a huge, multi-billion-dollar copper project
was shot dead in an apparent ambush while traveling by car in
the region, authorities said on Thursday.
Peru's interior minister vowed to carry out a thorough
investigation of the assassination of Alberto Roque, 35, who
assumed power in January as mayor of Mara in Peru's central
highland region Apurimac.
"It was not a robbery," said local prosecutor Jessica
Pumacayo. "But we don't know the motive...so far we don't have
any indications he had enemies."
Antolin Chipani, the mayor of nearby town Challhuahuacho,
said Roque had been busy negotiating with the central government
to broaden education and job opportunities to towns around MMG
Ltd's $7 billion proposed Las Bambas project.
Prime Minister Ana Jara said "radical groups" might have
targeted Roque to silence moderates working with her cabinet.
"There are reasons to believe this was a warning to
political authorities who are taking part in dialogue," Jara
said on local broadcaster RPP.
In early February, an estimated 1,000 protesters from rural
communities kidnapped some 200 contract workers for the miner
for several hours, according to a report by the country's
ombudsman.
Peru, the world's third biggest copper producer, is rife
with social conflicts, especially in the mineral-rich Andes
where billion-dollar mines are built alongside poor communities
that lack basic services.
Roque was found dead in his car Wednesday after airing his
town's demands to the energy and mines ministry in a meeting
with other local leaders, said Chipani.
"This is a humble, calm place. This has never happened here
before," Chipani said. "Now we're completely terrified. All of
the mayors are frightened."
Pumacaya said one person had been "intervened," but declined
to confirm that meant an arrest was made.
Interior Minister Jose Luis Perez traveled to the area on
Thursday to lead investigations into the murder.
"It's an affront to all Peruvians and to democracy," Perez
said in a statement.
Las Bambas is set to become Peru's biggest copper mine,
producing an estimated 450,000 tonnes of copper per year once up
and running.
Chinese miner MMG, which bought the project from Glencore
Plc last year, has said production will likely start in
the first quarter of 2016. An Andean village is being relocated
to a newly-built town to make way for the mine.
