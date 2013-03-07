LIMA, March 7 Peru's top police officer resigned
late on Wednesday as President Ollanta Humala faced increasing
pressure over rising crime in the Andean nation after two
high-profile murders.
The killings further eroded confidence in the police force
and hurt Humala's approval rating, which fell to a three-month
low of 51 percent over concerns he is not doing enough to fight
crime, according to a Datum poll published this week.
Opposition lawmakers and even some of Humala's centrist
allies had called for the resignation of police chief Raul
Salazar and Interior Minister Wilfredo Pedraza. Pedraza has not
quit despite calls for his removal from some congressmen.
"Police reforms are on the way and they should be
strengthened and supported by everyone," Salazar wrote in his
resignation letter, a copy of which was circulated by the
Interior Ministry.
This week's Datum opinion poll was conducted several days
after a prominent photojournalist was gunned down in front of
his home. The murder came days after a businessman was shot
during a robbery yards from a police station.
It is still unclear why the photographer, who worked for
leading newspaper El Comercio, was killed.
Humala, a former military officer, is one of the most
popular presidents in Peru in years.
His approval rating has dipped several times on security
issues including violent conflicts over mining projects in the
highlands and the government's bungled attempts to stamp out a
leftist insurgency that oversees drug trafficking.
Humala has raised police officers' salaries and boosted
training and patrols, but corruption and crime remain
widespread.
Crime in metropolitan Lima doubled between 2000 and 2011,
with kidnappings and homicides about tripling, according to
government data.
According to the Datum poll, 45 percent of Peruvians think
the government is doing nothing to stop crime, up from 36
percent in November 2011, soon after Humala took office.
The survey of 1,304 people was taken between Feb. 27 to
March 1 and had a margin of error of 2.7 percentage points.
(Reporting by Marco Aquino; Writing by Mitra Taj; Editing by
Doina Chiacu)