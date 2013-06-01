LIMA, June 1 Jailed murderer Joran van der Sloot
plans to wed his Peruvian girlfriend for love, not to avoid
extradition to the United States in connection with the
disappearance of an Alabama teenager, his lawyer said on
Saturday.
Van der Sloot, a 25-year-old Dutch citizen, is serving 28
years in prison for killing Peruvian business student Stephany
Flores, 21, in 2010 after meeting her playing poker in a Lima
casino.
When his term ends, he is also slated to be sent to the
United States to face charges of extortion stemming from the
unsolved disappearance of U.S. citizen Natalee Holloway on the
Dutch Caribbean island Aruba in 2005.
"He is getting married for the simple reason that he is in
love and wants to formalize it," his lawyer Max Altez said.
Altez denied speculation the marriage was part of a gambit
to help Sloot win permanent residency or citizenship in Peru and
thus avoid extradition to the United States when his current
jail term ends.
"No, one thing is not related to the other," Altez said.
Altez said the marriage could be held within the next few
weeks if Van der Sloot's grandmother sends him his birth
certificate and if Peruvian authorities grant him a marriage
license.
His Peruvian girlfriend is Leydi Figueroa Uceda, who has
visited Van der Sloot in jail, Altez said.
Van der Sloot could spend less than a decade behind bars in
Peru as the country often frees prisoners for good behavior
after serving a third of their terms.
Prosecutors say Van der Sloot, who was arrested but never
charged for the disappearance, tried to get thousands of dollars
in cash from Holloway's family in exchange for information on
the whereabouts of her body.
