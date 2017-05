LIMA Jan 15 Peru's sol currency weakened 0.10 percent and broke the psychological barrier of 3 soles per dollar on Thursday following the release of data showing surprisingly weak economic growth in November.

The sol traded at 2.998/3.000 per dollar at 1655 GMT after the government reported economic growth of 0.31 percent in November, well below the 1.55 percent expansion forecast in a Reuters poll. (Reporting By Ursula Scollo, Writing by Mitra Taj; Editing by Alan Crosby)