FOREX-Rising yields boost dollar, euro after French vote
* Attention back on tightening monetary outlook for Europe, U.S.
LIMA May 11 Peru's central bank sold $39 million in the local spot market on Monday and the sol currency weakened 0.25 percent to end bidding at 3.152 per dollar, a new low in more than six years. (Reporting By Ursula Scollo; Editing by Meredith Mazzilli)
* Attention back on tightening monetary outlook for Europe, U.S.
* Nathu Ram Puri reports 8.245 percent stake in Cenveo Inc as on May 09, 2017 Source text: (http://bit.ly/2pfOE0b) Further company coverage: