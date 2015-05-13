BRIEF-Titan Energy announces deal to sell Appalachian assets to Diversified Gas & Oil
* Says to sell conventional Appalachia and Marcellus assets to Diversified Gas & Oil PLC for $84.2 million
LIMA May 13 Peru's central bank sold $12 million on the local spot market on Wednesday and Peru's sol currency strengthened 0.03 percent to end bidding at 3.151 per dollar. (Reporting By Ursula Scollo; Editing by Peter Galloway)
* Oil drops to near 6-month low before rebounding on OPEC cut talk