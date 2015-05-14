BRIEF-Moody's says Papua New Guinea's B2 rating reflects significant pressure on government financing, external liquidity
* Moody's -Papua New Guinea's B2 rating reflects significant pressure on government financing and external liquidity
LIMA May 14 Peru's central bank sold $5 million in the local spot market on Thursday and the sol currency strengthened slightly to end trading at 3.148/3.149 per dollar.
The intervention by the monetary authority came despite the sol's gains amid expectations that the Federal Reserve would hold off on raising interest rates until September. (Reporting By Ursula Scollo; editing by Andrew Hay)
TOKYO, May 12 Japanese shares slipped from near 1-1/2-year highs on Friday as the market took a breather from its rally since mid-April, while trading was also influenced by a mixed bag of earnings with Nissan Motor rising on a surprise dividend hike.