LIMA, June 24 Peru's central bank sold $83 million in the local spot market on Wednesday as the sol currency gained 0.25 percent to finish trading at 3.172/3.172 per dollar - its strongest rise in more than a month.

The central bank had offered to sell dollars early on Wednesday to counter the sol's depreciation as it touched 3.182 per dollar. (Reporting By Ursula Scollo)