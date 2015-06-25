DIARY-Emerging Markets Economic Events to July 18
LIMA, June 25 Peru's central bank sold $10 million in the local spot currency market on Thursday as the sol strengthened 0.09 percent to finish trading at 3.169/3.170 per dollar.
The central bank had offered to sell dollars even as the sol was firming slightly. (Reporting by Ursula Scollo, editing by G Crosse)
