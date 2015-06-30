DIARY-Top Economic Events to July 7
Political and general news ----------------------------------------------------------- This Diary is filed daily. ** Indicates new events -----------------------------------------------------------
LIMA, June 30 Peru's central bank sold $115 million in the local spot market on Tuesday and the sol currency slipped 0.22 percent to finish trading at 3.179/3.180 per dollar. (Reporting By Ursula Scollo; Editing by Chris Reese)
LA PAZ, May 5 Bolivian consumer prices fell 0.41 percent in April, bringing the country's inflation rate to 0.07 percent for the first four months of the year, the official National Statistics Institute said on Friday.