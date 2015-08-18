BRIEF-Aratana Therapeutics priced 5 mln shares at a price of $5.25 per share
* Priced 5 million shares of its common stock at a price of $5.25 per share in a registered direct offering
LIMA Aug 18 Peru's central bank sold $86 million on the local spot market on Tuesday as the sol currency weakened 0.19 percent to finish trading at 3.249/3.250 per dollar - the lowest in more than six years. (Reporting By Teresa Cespedes; Editing by Steve Orlofsky)
* Priced 5 million shares of its common stock at a price of $5.25 per share in a registered direct offering
SAN FRANCISCO, May 3 Apple Inc plans to create a $1 billion fund to invest in U.S. companies that perform advanced manufacturing, Chief Executive Officer Tim Cook said on Wednesday, the iPhone maker's latest effort to show how it is creating U.S. jobs.