(Adds context)

LIMA Aug 20 Peru's central bank sold $219 million in the local spot market on Thursday, its biggest intervention since April, and the sol currency slipped 0.12 percent to a fresh low in more than six years.

The sol finished at 3.259/3.260 per dollar.

The trading session followed the central bank's defense on Thursday of its interventions ahead of the expected interest rate hike in the United States.

(Reporting by Ursula Scollo; Editing by Meredith Mazzilli)