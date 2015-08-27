LIMA Aug 27 Peru's central bank sold $81 million in the local spot market on Thursday, even as the sol broke its 12-day slump against the dollar on signs the U.S. Federal Reserve will likely hold off on a September interest rate hike.

The sol ended at 3.275/3.277 per dollar, the first time it has gained since Aug. 10.

On Wednesday the central bank said it would continue rolling out new measures to thwart currency speculation that it says had been driving the sol's slide. (Reporting by Teresa Cespedes; Editing by Phil Berlowitz)