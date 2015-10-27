DIARY-Top Economic Events to July 7
This Diary is filed daily. ** Indicates new events
LIMA Oct 27 Peru's central bank offered to sell dollars in the local spot market on Tuesday after the sol currency weakened to trade above 3.28 per dollar. (Reporting By Ursula Scollo; Editing by Chizu Nomiyama)
* Moody's - capital shortfall for Vietnam banks remains key credit burden