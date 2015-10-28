LIMA Oct 28 Peru's central bank sold $8 million in the local spot market on Wednesday, and the sol currency weakened 0.09 percent after the U.S. Federal Reserve signaled it would raise interest rates in December.

The sol, which had gained earlier on Wednesday before the Fed's meeting, finished trading at 3.282/3.282 per dollar, its weakest level since Aug. 26. (Reporting by Ursula Scollo; Editing by Lisa Von Ahn)