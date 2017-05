LIMA Nov 4 Peru's central bank sold $12 million in the local spot market on Wednesday as the sol currency weakened 0.37 percent to finish trading 3.296/3.298 per dollar, a new low in two months.

The sol tracked global currency losses against the dollar on Wednesday on growing bets that the Federal Reserve would raise interest rates next month. (Reporting By Ursula Scollo; Editing by Chizu Nomiyama)