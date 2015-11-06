LIMA Nov 6 Peru's central bank sold $90 million in the local spot market on Friday but the sol currency slipped 0.30 percent to finish trading at 3.312/3.314 per dollar, its lowest in more than nine years.

The dollar rallied globally on Friday on expectations of a U.S. interest rate hike before the end of the year after strong U.S. jobs growth in October. (Reporting By Ursula Scollo; Editing by Chris Reese)