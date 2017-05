LIMA, June 8 Peru's central bank offered to buy dollars in the local spot market for the first time since 2014 on Wednesday after the sol currency strengthened 0.7 percent on the dollar's global slump.

The sol retreated from its gains after the intervention was announced to trade at around 3.295/3.298 per dollar at 10:15 (1515 GMT) (Reporting By Ursula Scollo; Editing by Chizu Nomiyama)