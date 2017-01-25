LIMA Jan 25 Peru's central bank on Wednesday offered to buy dollars in the local spot market for the first time since July after the sol currency gained 0.5 percent to trade at the psychological barrier of 3.27 against the dollar.

The dollar hit a roughly seven-week low against a basket of major currencies on Wednesday on worries that U.S. President Donald Trump was focusing too much on protectionism and not enough on pro-growth policies. (Reporting By Ursula Scollo)