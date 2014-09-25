(Adds context)
LIMA, Sept 25 Peru's central bank sold $40
million in the local spot market on Thursday but the sol
weakened by 0.56/0.63 percent to close at 2.886/2.889
per U.S. dollar, its weakest in nearly five years.
The central bank intervened with dollar purchases for a
second straight day as local demand for greenbacks tracked a
global surge.
The dollar index rose to a four-year high of 85.485
before paring some gains to be up 0.25 percent at 85.249.
The sol has slipped by more than 3 percent since the start
of 2014, largely on expectations of tightening monetary policy
in the United States.
(Reporting by Ursula Scollo; Editing by James Dalgleish)