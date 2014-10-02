Miners, oil a drag on European shares
LONDON, April 18 Commodity-linked stocks weighed on European shares on Tuesday in a choppy start to the session, with the main pan-European index unable to hold initial gains.
LIMA Oct 2 Peru's sol closed at a new almost five-year low on Thursday after the central bank held off on intervening in the spot market with dollar sales.
The sol weakened 0.28 percent to finish at a bid price of 2.901 per U.S. dollar, the first time it has broken into 2.9 terrain since November 2009. (Reporting by Ursula Scollo; Editing by James Dalgleish)
LONDON, April 18 Turkish dollar bonds rose across the curve on Tuesday to five-month highs after President Tayyip Erdogan's narrow victory in a referendum on constitutional change granted him sweeping powers.