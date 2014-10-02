LIMA Oct 2 Peru's sol closed at a new almost five-year low on Thursday after the central bank held off on intervening in the spot market with dollar sales.

The sol weakened 0.28 percent to finish at a bid price of 2.901 per U.S. dollar, the first time it has broken into 2.9 terrain since November 2009. (Reporting by Ursula Scollo; Editing by James Dalgleish)