BRIEF-Bank of the Philippine Islands says Q1 net income rose 25.6% to 6.25 bln pesos
* Q1 net income rose 25.6% relative to the same period last year, to 6.25 billion pesos Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
LIMA Oct 7 Peru's central bank sold $10 million in the local spot market on Tuesday as the sol currency weakened 0.07 percent to finish bidding at 2.905 per dollar, the lowest level in nearly five years.
The sol hit its worst level since November 2009 after the International Monetary Fund cut its forecast for growth in Peru and Latin America this year.
The central bank's intervention was the latest of several in recent weeks as local demand for dollars has surged on the greenback's rise globally. (Reporting by Ursula Scollo; Editing by Meredith Mazzilli and Leslie Adler)
SAO PAULO, April 19 Brazilian police conducted raids on Wednesday as part of an investigation of state-controlled Caixa Econômica Federal's purchase of a stake in a consumer lender six years ago, the latest scandal rocking the nation's largest mortgage lender.