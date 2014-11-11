BRIEF-COBALT 27 ANNOUNCES OFFERING OF SHARES AND AGREEMENTS TO ACQUIRE PHYSICAL COBALT AND COBALT-RELATED ROYALTIES
* COBALT 27 ANNOUNCES NEW BOARD, OFFERING OF SHARES AND AGREEMENTS TO ACQUIRE PHYSICAL COBALT AND COBALT-RELATED ROYALTIES
LIMA Nov 11 Peru's central bank offered to sell dollars in the local spot market on Tuesday as the sol currency weakened slightly to trade at around 2.930/2.932 per dollar. (Reporting By Ursula Scollo)
* COBALT 27 ANNOUNCES NEW BOARD, OFFERING OF SHARES AND AGREEMENTS TO ACQUIRE PHYSICAL COBALT AND COBALT-RELATED ROYALTIES
NEW YORK, April 24 The euro surged against the U.S. dollar and the yen sank on Monday on relief over Emmanuel Macron's victory against anti-euro nationalist Marine Le Pen in the first round of France's presidential elections.