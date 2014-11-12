Japanese PM Abe says North Korean missile launch a grave threat to Japan
LONDON, April 29 North Korea's decision to test-fire a ballistic missile represents a grave threat to Japan, Prime Minister Shinzo Abe said in London on Saturday.
LIMA Nov 12 Peru's central bank sold $150 million in the local spot market on Wednesday and the sol currency weakened 0.07 percent to finish trading at 2.933/2.934 per U.S. dollar, a new more than five-year low. (Reporting by Ursula Scollo; Editing by James Dalgleish)
April 28 A top U.S. financial regulator said on Friday that it closed the banking unit of First NBC Bank Holding Co, three days after the lender reported accounting issues dating back to at least 2015.