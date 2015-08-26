(Recasts, includes comment on NDF limits for pension funds)

LIMA Aug 26 Peru is planning new measures to curb currency speculation that has been driving the sol's rapid slide against the dollar in recent weeks, a central bank official said on Wednesday.

Peru's banking superintendent is writing new rules for the country's private pension funds to limit non-deliverable forward contracts, central bank general manager Renzo Rossini told Congress.

Those restrictions will build on similar controls on NDFs by the central bank that will take effect next week, Rossini added.

"We're going to put a stronger limit on banks so they do not operate in that way," Rossini said. "The superintendent of banks is also preparing measures" for pension funds.

The central bank has been tightening controls on currency derivatives and intervening in the local spot market regularly to soften the slide of the sol, which on Wednesday fell below the psychologically important 3.30-per-dollar level and ended at a more than nine-year low.