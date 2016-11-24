LIMA Nov 24 Peru's fiscal deficit
ballooned to 4.4 percent of gross domestic product in the third
quarter as the current deficit narrowed to 2.3
percent, central bank data showed Thursday.
The government of President Pedro Pablo Kuczynski, a former
investment banker who took office in July, is aiming to trim the
annualized fiscal deficit to 3.0 percent by the end of year
before cutting it to 2.5 percent in 2017.
The central bank said in September that it expects a 3.8
percent current account deficit in all of 2016 and a 3.4 percent
gap next year.
The following is a breakdown of quarterly results:
Q3 Q2 Q3 2015
Curr -2.3 -3.5 -5.1
Acct as
Pct of
GDP
Curr -1.140 -1.744 -2.472
Acct bln bln bln
balance
in dollars
Fiscal -4.4 -0.2 -3.2
balance
as Pct
of GDP
(Reporting By Mitra Taj; Editing by Marguerita Choy)