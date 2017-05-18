LIMA May 18 Peru's current account deficit narrowed to 1.9 percent of GDP in the first quarter, compared with 5.5 percent of GDP in the same period last year, the central bank said on Thursday.

The central bank said in March it expects a current account deficit worth 2.6 percent of GDP this year. (Reporting by Marco Aquino; Writing by Luc Cohen; Editing by Bill Trott)