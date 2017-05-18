South African lawmakers get proposal to change central bank's role
CAPE TOWN, June 20 South Africa's parliament said it had received a request from the Public Protector's office that the central bank's constitutional mandate be changed.
LIMA May 18 Peru's current account deficit narrowed to 1.9 percent of GDP in the first quarter, compared with 5.5 percent of GDP in the same period last year, the central bank said on Thursday.
The central bank said in March it expects a current account deficit worth 2.6 percent of GDP this year. (Reporting by Marco Aquino; Writing by Luc Cohen; Editing by Bill Trott)
June 20 The Association of the Luxembourg Fund Industry (ALFI), the representative body of the Luxembourg investment fund community, re-elected Denise Voss as the chairman of its board for an additional two-year term.