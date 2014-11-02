LIMA Nov 2 Peru's central bank said on Sunday
it lowered local currency bank reserve requirements to 10
percent from 10.5 percent, a move aimed at increasing liquidity
in the country's financial system as the economy slows.
"This policy of flexibility seeks to facilitate an adequate
amount of cash for the financial system at a time of lower
deposit growth in local currency," the bank said in a statement.
The monetary authority has been on a program of freeing
local private bank reserves since June of last year, when the
requirement stood at 20 percent.
Peru's economy is expected to grow about 3 percent this year
versus 5.8 percent in 2013, according to official estimates.
(Reporting by Patricia Velez; Editing by Chris Reese)