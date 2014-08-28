LIMA Aug 28 Peruvian police seized a record 6.5
tonnes of cocaine in a quiet coastal town this week, arresting
seven Peruvians and two Mexicans suspected of trying to smuggle
the load to Europe as coal, President Ollanta Humala said on
Thursday.
Authorities have raised their initial estimate of 3 tonnes
of cocaine since uncovering the illicit cargo in a warehouse on
Tuesday in Huanchaco, near the city of Trujillo in northern
Peru.
The cocaine was packed into brick-sized packets and glued
inside of large chunks of coal, according to images provided by
the government.
Police, who made the bust following weeks of investigations,
are still examining the load.
The total amount of cocaine confiscated might surpass 6.5
tonnes, Humala said.
"This is, without doubt, the most important blow to drug
trafficking in the history of the republic," he added.
Peru is the world's top cocaine and coca producer, according
to the United States and United Nations.
The export companies linked to the smuggling operation have
been exporting coal to Spain and Belgium since at least 2011,
police said.
The suspects arrested likely belong to an important global
drug cartel, said Interior Minister Daniel Urresti, declining to
identify which one.
(Reporting by Enrique Mandujano. Editing by Andre Grenon)