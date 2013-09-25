LIMA A magnitude 7 earthquake that shook Peru's coast on Wednesday reportedly toppled houses in a rural province in the southern Arequipa region and injured people, but there were no reports of deaths.

Mining operations in the region - at Southern Copper's(SCCO.N) Toquepala mine, Freeport-McMoRan's(FCX.N) Cerro Verde(CVE.LM) mine, and Shougang Hierro Peru's(SHP.LM) iron-ore mine - carried on as usual after the quake, union leaders and a company representative told Reuters.

The quake struck 29 miles (46 kilometers) deep in the Pacific Ocean, 29 miles south of the district of Acari in the southern Arequipa region, the U.S. Geological Survey said.

Peruvian President Ollanta Humala said on RPP radio that the earthquake did not kill anyone, but six people were injured and landslides and electrical blackouts occurred.

Locals in Arequipa's Caraveli province reported structural damage.

"Houses have fallen, walls have fallen, especially those made out of adobe," Caraveli Mayor Santiago Neyra told RPP radio.

A local resident of Acari also told RPP radio that a landslide blocked a highway.

The quake shook buildings in the capital of Lima 313 miles (504 kms) away.

Peruvian authorities did not issue any tsunami alerts.

Onemi, Chile's national emergency service, said the quake was also felt in northern Chile, but no damage was reported.

(Reporting By Mitra Taj, Patricia Velez and Marco Aquino, Additional reporting by Rosalba O'Brien in Santiago; editing by Christopher Wilson and Stacey Joyce)