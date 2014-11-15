LIMA A 5.6 magnitude earthquake struck the Pacific near the Peruvian coast late on Friday, rocking buildings for several seconds in the capital Lima and disrupting cellphone services briefly.

There were no immediate reports of damages or injuries.

The quake hit 18 kilometers (49 miles) southwest of Mala, a coastal town near Lima, at a depth of 45 kilometers (28 miles), according to the U.S. Geological Survey.

Peru's Geophysical Institute, which measures earthquakes on the Richter scale, initially reported a magnitude of 5.8.

Peru's Navy said on Twitter that the quake did not trigger tsunami alerts.

