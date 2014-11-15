Nov 14 A magnitude 5.6 earthquake struck on Friday just 46 miles (74 km) southeast of the Peruvian capital Lima in the Pacific Ocean, the U.S. Geological Survey said.

The quake was shallow, only 27.9 miles (44.9 km) below the seabed, the USGS said. It struck at 7:18 p.m. (0018 GMT on Saturday).

A 5.6 quake is capable of causing considerable damage.

A Reuters cameraman said the shaking felt really strong in Lima.

