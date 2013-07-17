By Mitra Taj and Marco Aquino
| LIMA, July 17
LIMA, July 17 A Peruvian court's decision
ordering the government to honor debt owed for land confiscated
under a redistribution program 40 years ago will likely end with
a smaller payout than previously expected, disappointing
bondholders.
Local and foreign owners of the debt told Reuters on
Wednesday that the resolution published by Peru's top court
could allow the government to pay a fraction of what they had
calculated, and according to one estimate - as little as $400
million.
Government and private estimates for the land-reform bonds
had ranged from $1 billion to $8 billion before the
Constitutional Court's decision. Past Peruvian presidents have
resisted honoring the bonds, even after the court said 12 years
ago that Peru should pay up.
Late on Tuesday the Court said the government must comply
with its 2001 sentence and pay the outstanding debt at its
current value and with interest within a decade.
The bonds were issued as compensation for land redistributed
to the poor in the 1970s by leftist dictator General Juan
Velasco, who sought to create a more equal society and redress
the legacies of Spanish colonialism.
The court's long-awaited decision aimed to clear up that
bitter chapter in Peruvian history, but it upset some original
bondholders who held on to their papers for decades, as well as
private creditors who snapped up the debt years ago hoping for
large returns.
The office of President Ollanta Humala did not offer comment
on Wednesday, but last week pressed the court to refrain from
ruling on "sensitive" issues like the land bands until Congress
decided on new court members.
Environment Minister Manuel Pulgar-Vidal called the court's
decision a "mistake" at a time slowing global economic growth
has squeezed government purse strings. Lawmakers ironically
approved new Constitutional Court members on Wednesday after two
years of political wrangling.
Ismael Benavides, a bondholder and a former finance
minister, said the payment could end up between 15 and 20
percent of his previous estimate of $3 billion to $4 billion.
SMALLEST PAYMENT POSSIBLE
Benavides called one payment scenario permitted by the court
"unreal" because it calculates the debt at a time when Peru's
currency was devalued rather than using the date the land was
expropriated as the baseline year.
"This reduces the payment to the smallest amount possible,"
he said. "And today that land is worth a lot of money."
After decades of turmoil, Peru's economy has boomed in
recent years and the Andean nation has become a favorite among
foreign investors, pushing up property values.
Furthermore, the Court's President Oscar Urviola said on
local television Tuesday night that the government does not have
to make the payments in cash - it could also pay with land or by
issuing new bonds.
Jose Cerritelli, an economist with Connecticut-based hedge
fund Gramercy, which owns some of the bonds, said the court gave
the government "huge wiggle room" to make a smaller payment than
he had expected.
Court members were split 3-3 on whether to pass the
resolution, and the court's president ended up ruling in favor
of land-reform bondholders.
The creditors still said they were disappointed.
Alfonso Chungo, a member of a Peruvian association of
land-reform bondholders, said the court decision was written so
that the government can fix interest owed to U.S. treasury
interest rates rather than adjusted for inflation in Peru.
"Of course we are not happy," Chungo told Reuters. "The
lowest interest in the universe is interest from the U.S.
treasury, and that's the interest they want to pay us with."
Chungo said the government would likely end up paying 1.1
billion soles, or about $400 million dollars - 10 percent of
what he thinks is owed.
The bondholders association in Peru is considering its next
steps, Chungo said, and Benavides said creditors might try to
sue Peru in a foreign or international court.