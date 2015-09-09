By Ursula Scollo
| LIMA, Sept 8
LIMA, Sept 8 Peru's bourse has a "good chance"
of staying in MSCI Inc's emerging market category and avoiding a
downgrade to a riskier status, the bourse's general manager said
on Tuesday following preliminary talks with the index provider.
MSCI said last month that it was seeking investor
input on reclassifying Peru's mining-dominated stock exchange as
a "frontier market" because of low liquidity.
The stock exchange is pressing MSCI to hold off on making
its decision - due by the end of the month - for three years
while new policies aimed at boosting liquidity yield results,
the bourse's general manager, Francis Stenning, said.
Peru has scrambled to ward off a downgrade, which the bourse
has said would trigger an exodus of capital of up to $5 billion
within three months.
The country recently eliminated a tax on capital gains,
effective Jan. 1, 2016, and eased restrictions on market makers.
"We've been talking with (MSCI's) specialists, which has
helped them understand where we're expecting the impact of these
measures," Stenning said in an interview.
"It's been received well," Stenning said. "I think we have a
good chance of remaining an emerging market."
A team of officials from Peru's central bank, Finance
Ministry and private pension funds will make the case for
staying in the emerging market category to MSCI executives on
Monday in New York, Stenning said.
The group will also meet with investment funds in the United
States and London to deliver a similar pitch.
Peru's select index has dropped nearly 30
percent this year as mining stocks have slipped on falling metal
prices and worries about China's slowdown. MSCI's announcement
has also hurt the index in recent weeks.
(Reporting by Ursula Scollo, Writing by Mitra Taj; Editing by
Leslie Adler)