SANTIAGO Dec 9 Peru's economy is set to grow
5.6 percent in the fourth quarter, slower than previously
forecast but picking up from the prior period, central bank
president Julio Velarde said on Monday during a visit to
neighboring Chile.
The central bank had estimated in October that the economy
would likely expand between 6.2 percent and 6.3 percent in the
last three months of 2013.
Still, 5.6 percent growth would mark an increase from the
third quarter's 4.4 percent, the slowest quarterly pace in four
years compared with the same period a year ago.
"That's due in part to an improved mood (in terms of
investment) as well as an improvement in the primary sector,"
Velarde told reporters during an event in Santiago.
As a top global exporter of copper, gold and silver, Peru
has taken a hit from weaker mineral prices and softer demand
from China.
Growth has eased from the red-hot levels clocked last year,
when the economy expanded 6.3 percent.
The economy will grow between 5.1 percent and 5.2 percent
this year, Velarde said, before gathering speed to average 6.3
percent between 2014 and 2016.
The bank surprised the market last month by cutting the
benchmark interest rate for the first time in more
than four years to stimulate the economy.
But growth in the Andean country is still set to top many of
its peers'.
Regional powerhouse Brazil's economy contracted in the third
quarter for the first time since early 2009, for instance.