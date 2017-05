(Corrects headline to say the central bank trims 2017, not 2016)

LIMA, March 18 Peru's central bank trimmed its view of economic growth in 2017 to 4.6 percent from 4.8 percent in a quarterly report on Friday but left its outlook for this year unchanged at 4.0 percent.

The bank also forecast a smaller trade deficit for this year - $1.74 billion instead of the $2.57 billion estimate forecast in December. But it now sees a $713 million trade deficit next year, up from $588 million previously. (Reporting By Ursula Scollo; Editing by Chizu Nomiyama)