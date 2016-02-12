LIMA Feb 12 Peru's central bank said on Friday
that it now expects inflation to take longer to cool back to its
target and described a more positive growth outlook, with a
nearly 4 percent year-on-year expansion in the first quarter.
The annual inflation rate, now at a four-year high of 4.6
percent, will likely reach its 3 percent target ceiling between
the end of this year and the start of 2017 instead of by
year-end as previously forecast, said the central bank's chief
economist Adrian Armas.
