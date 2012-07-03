* Three directors have either stepped down or slated to soon
leave
* Central bank would be left with minimum quorum to set
policy
LIMA, July 3 Peru's central bank could find
itself with only four of seven directors at the end of this
month, a central bank official said on Tuesday, a situation that
could potentially hinder its ability to set policy.
Congress should have named three new directors to the board
months ago, but its nominations have been stalled by infighting
among political parties.
That has left three directors serving on an interim basis
since shortly after President Ollanta Humala took office a year
ago.
Of those interim directors, Beatriz Boza has stepped down,
Alfonso Lopez is expected to quit later this month, and Abel
Salinas is on leave.
The central bank's rules say four directors must be present
at a meeting for there to be a quorum, but exceptions can be
made and policy can be set by a special committee of three
directors.
With the vacancies, if any of the remaining members are
sick, are absent for any reason, the bank may not be able to
proceed.
Julio Velarde, the president of the central bank, in May
chastised Congress for failing to uphold a constitutional
mandate to quickly nominate three directors to the board.
Congress has also dragged its feet on putting forth
nominations for posts at the country's Constitutional Tribunal
and human rights agency.
The new central bank directors nominated by Congress would
join three technocrats - Jose Gallardo, Luis Arias and Jaime
Serida - who were nominated by Humala in October.
The central bank has held its benchmark interest rate steady
at 4.25 percent for more than a year as the economy grows near
its potential. Inflation shows signs of easing back into the
central bank's 1-3 percent target range.
Peru's potential growth rate - usually defined as the
fastest an economy could grow without sparking inflation - is
around 6.5 percent.