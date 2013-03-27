FOREX-Dollar wobbles but holds above 4-month lows
* DXY well above November levels but pressured by data, Fed talk
LIMA, March 27 Peru's central bank said on Wednesday it was raising deposit requirements on bank accounts denominated in dollars to curb heavy capital inflows that have pushed the local sol currency to near a 16-year high. The rules, designed to slow the pace of credit growth and encourage long-term investment instead of short-term, will take effect Monday in the fast-growing economy.
It was the eighth such move since May.
HANOI, April 3 Vietnamese food producer Masan Group Corp on Monday said it has received a $250 million investment pledge from global investor KKR & Co LP , in the latest move by a foreign firm seeking to tap Vietnam's fast-growing middle class.
