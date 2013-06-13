BRIEF-First Global settles significant debt, removes security interest
* First Global settles significant debt and removes security interest
LIMA, June 13 Peru's central bank held its benchmark interest rate unchanged at 4.25 percent for the 25th straight month on Thursday, as inflation runs near target and the economy is forecast to expand near its potential.
* First Global settles significant debt and removes security interest
LONDON, May 30 Political worries over Greece, Italy and Britain had European currencies on the retreat against the dollar on Tuesday, with a bleaker mood on stock markets also pushing the yen higher.