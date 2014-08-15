LIMA Aug 15 Peru's central bank surprised
traders by buying $10 million in local spot market on Friday and
the sol currency weakened 0.29/0.36 percent to end trading at
2.802/2.804 per dollar.
The central bank offered to buy dollars as the sol was
weakening.
It is unclear why the central bank, which usually seeks to
counter volatility, would seek dollars while the sol was
slipping.
Several traders said they were unsure what drove the
decision.
Earlier on Friday, the government reported that the economy
grew by just 0.3 percent in June, a figure well below market
expectations.
The central bank has not intervened in the spot market since
May 29, which was its first dollar purchase in a year.
