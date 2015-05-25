(Corrects deficit to surplus in headline, first sentence and table) LIMA, May 23 Peru posted a first-quarter fiscal surplus equal to 5.1 percent of gross domestic product and a current account deficit of 5.7 pct of GDP, central bank data showed on Saturday. The following is a breakdown of the results: Q1 Q4 Q1 2014 Curr -5.7 -2.5 -4.6 Acct as Pct of GDP Fiscal +5.1 -7.1 +6.0 balance as Pct of GDP (Reporting by Marco Aquino; Editing by Alison Williams)