* Peru economy to grow 6 pct in 2012

* "Room to react" on monetary and fiscal fronts

LIMA May 24 Peru, one of Latin America's fastest-growing economies, has room to mitigate fallout from a potential global crisis if Greece leaves the European Union, the country's finance minister said on Thursday.

Minerals account for 60 percent of Peru's exports and decreased demand from Europe and China or lower metals prices could cut income that has spurred a decade-long economic boom in the Andean country.

But both the finance minister and central bank director still expect Peru to grow 6 percent this year.

"The focus today is back on Greece, on Europe, but we have an important space to mitigate adverse impacts from a major crisis," Finance Minister Luis Miguel Castilla said at a forum on investment.

Peru's sol currency closed at its weakest level this year, at 2.697 per dollar, on Wednesday after senior officials advised European Union leaders to prepare contingency plans in case Greece decides to quit the single currency zone.

The Peruvian central bank auctioned instruments to soak up excess dollar liquidity and the currency recovered slightly to bid 2.692 per dollar on Thursday.

Castilla said Peru was in fact one of the world's best-prepared countries to face a global crisis.

"We have room to react on the monetary front and the fiscal front to mitigate an external shock, whether capital outflow, this currency hiccup we've had in recent days or slower growth in terms of trade," he said.

The finance ministry has increased public investments by some 30 percent this year thanks to the country's healthy fiscal position, boosting economic growth in recent months. It also has a standby fund to spend during any emergencies.

Peru also has accumulated more than $50 billion in international reserves, worth about a third of its gross domestic product.

Central Bank President Julio Velarde, who is credited with helping Peru avoid deflation during the 2009 global financial crisis, said last week the bank could slash interest rates from the current 4.25 percent if the crisis deepens.

Peru expects a free trade agreement it signed with the European Union, where it sends about 15 percent of its exports, to go into effect later this year. (Reporting By Patricia Velez; Writing by Caroline Stauffer; Editing by Andrea Ricci)