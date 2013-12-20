BRIEF-Adesto Technologies files for mixed shelf of up to $20 mln - SEC filing
* Files for mixed shelf of up to $20 million - SEC filing Source text: (http://bit.ly/2nYYIa6) Further company coverage:
LIMA Dec 20 Peru's central bank raised its view of this year's fiscal surplus to 0.6 percent of gross domestic product from the 0.4 percent it estimated in September, the bank said in a quarterly report on Friday.
The bank held its forecast for this year's current account deficit at 4.9 percent of GDP but next year it sees a slightly wider current account gap at 4.6 percent of GDP instead of 4 percent.
In 2014 the Andean country will likely post a fiscal surplus equal to 0.1 percent of GDP, the bank said, repeating its most recent estimate.
* Files for mixed shelf of up to $20 million - SEC filing Source text: (http://bit.ly/2nYYIa6) Further company coverage:
* CNH Industrial NV- subsidiary has priced $500 million in aggregate principal amount of 4.375 pct notes due 2022, issued at par Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
* Park Ohio Holdings Corp - priced its offering of $350.0 million aggregate principal amount of 6.625 pct senior notes due 2027