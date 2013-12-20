LIMA Dec 20 Peru's central bank raised its view of this year's fiscal surplus to 0.6 percent of gross domestic product from the 0.4 percent it estimated in September, the bank said in a quarterly report on Friday.

The bank held its forecast for this year's current account deficit at 4.9 percent of GDP but next year it sees a slightly wider current account gap at 4.6 percent of GDP instead of 4 percent.

In 2014 the Andean country will likely post a fiscal surplus equal to 0.1 percent of GDP, the bank said, repeating its most recent estimate.