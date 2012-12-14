LIMA Dec 14 Peru's economy grew 6.71 percent in
October from the same month a year ago, official data showed on
Friday, a result that was stronger than expected in South
America's fastest-growing economy.
Economists polled by Reuters had forecast growth of 6
percent.
Expansion in October was led by a 16.33 percent rise in
construction activity, a 5.92 percent gain in retail sales and
manufacturing output that rose 4.54 percent.
Those results overshadowed a 3.33 percent decline in mining
and petroleum production.
Domestic demand and consumption have powered Peru's economy
for much of the past two years, overtaking the country's
traditional engine of mineral exports.
Peru's economy grew 6.2 percent in the 12 months through
October and is on track to grow about 6.3 percent this year.