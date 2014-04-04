LIMA, April 4 Peru's finance minister said the
economy likely grew by between 5 and 5.5 percent in the first
quarter compared to the same period a year ago as mining and
construction picked up, the state news agency reported Friday.
In January the economy grew by 4.23 percent year-on-year,
more slowly than the central bank and private analysts expected.
Official data has not yet been released for February and March.
Finance Minister Luis Miguel Castilla told state news agency
Andina preliminary indicators for mining and construction point
to more robust growth after the first month in 2014.
"We estimate that growth in February of this year is going
to be above 5 percent and in March it will be above 6 percent,
which puts us at growth of around 5 and 5.5 percent in the first
quarter," Castilla was quoted saying on Andina's website.
Castilla's office did not immediately respond to requests to
confirm the comments.
Central Bank President Julio Velarde has also forecast
stronger economic growth after January.
Both the government and central bank have said they expect
the economy to grow by 6 percent in 2014 following last year's
slower-than-expected 5 percent expansion.
(Reporting By Mitra Taj; Editing by Meredith Mazzilli)