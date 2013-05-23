LIMA May 23 Peru's gross domestic product
expanded 4.8 percent in the first quarter from the same period a
year earlier, which was the slowest quarterly pace since late
2009.
But the economy expanded 2.1 percent in the first quarter
from the fourth quarter. That was the strongest result of the
last three quarters.
The data for one of Latin America's fastest-growing
economies reflected trends shown in monthly figures reported
last week.
The central bank has said it may trim its GDP forecast for
this year to as low as 5.9 percent from 6.3 percent in late
June.