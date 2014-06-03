LIMA, June 3 The president of Peru's central
bank said on Tuesday he is not optimistic about economic
expansion in April, as weaker-than-expected mining activity
continues to drag on overall growth.
April's growth rate is scheduled to be released June 16, but
preliminary government data shows the mining and energy sector
shrunk 6.1 percent from the same month in 2013.
"We're not very optimistic about April," Central Bank
President Julio Velarde told reporters on the sidelines of an
event. "Construction isn't very good, mining has extremely low
growth, there are several sectors that are going to slow down."
Velarde said economic activity was also limited by a two-day
holiday that fell on April instead of March this year.
Peru's economy expanded 4.8 percent in the first quarter
compared to the same period in 2013 - the second slowest
quarterly expansion since the financial crisis in 2009.
Finance Minister Luis Miguel Castilla said economic growth
has been weaker than expected in part because of aging mines and
technical problems that are delaying the ramp-up of Chinalco
Mining Corp's massive copper project Toromocho.
The Chinese-owned company finished construction of the mine
last year after a $4.8 billion investment. It is expected to
eventually produce 300,000 tonnes of copper per year.
"There has been less production in the mining sector,"
Castilla told reporters on Tuesday. "Toromocho is going to
increase its production of copper but for technical reasons this
has been delayed to the third quarter of the year."
Chinalco declined to comment, a spokesman in Lima said. The
company's website says full production is expected in the third
quarter.
Earlier this year operations at Toromocho were temporarily
halted after the environmental regulator ordered it to stop
dumping waste into nearby lakes.
Peru is a top global producer of copper, silver and gold.
Mining makes up 15 percent of gross domestic product and 60
percent of the Andean country's export earnings.
The central bank expects the economy to grow 5.5 percent in
all of 2014.
(Reporting By Teresa Cespedes and Mitra Taj; editing by Andrew
Hay)