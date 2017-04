LIMA Dec 10 Peru's central bank trimmed its view for economic growth this year to between 2.6 percent and 3 percent, down from its previous estimate of 3.1 percent, the bank's general manager said on Wednesday.

Renzo Rossini added that the central bank now expects an expansion of between 5.2 percent and 5.5 percent in 2015, compared with its previous forecast for 5.5 percent growth.

(Reporting by Teresa Cespedes; Editing by Lisa Shumaker)