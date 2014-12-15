(Adds breakdown of growth in October, context on slowdown and
gold production)
By Teresa Cespedes
LIMA Dec 15 Peru's economy grew
2.37 percent in October from the same month a year earlier on
the first rise in gold output in more than a year and robust
retail activity, the state statistics agency Inei said on
Monday.
The official figure largely matched expectations for a 2.35
percent expansion on the year in a Reuters poll last week.
However, the pace was slower than September's 2.68 percent
year-on-year growth and well under the 6.59 percent rate posted
in October 2013.
Peru's economy has slowed sharply this year on weaker mining
activity and ebbing private investment.
The economy grew 2.8 percent in the first 10 months of 2014
and 3.5 percent in the 12 months through October, Inei said.
During a mining boom over the past decade, growth rates tended
to top 6 percent.
In October, mining activity, which had fallen for several
months in a row, rose by 0.2 percent on the year.
Gold production spiked 8.9 percent in October, the first
rise in more than a year. A government crackdown on illegal
mining and dwindling deposits at aging mines had curbed
production over the past year.
In October, retail activity rose 4.15 percent and services
to companies were up 6.75 percent, Inei said. Construction
dropped 3.18 percent, manufacturing 3.07 percent, and fishing
9.70 percent.
Peru's Finance Minister said earlier on Monday growth in
November would likely be slower than October's rate.
(Reporting by Teresa Cespedes Writing by Mitra Taj; Editing by
Jeffrey Benkoe and James Dalgleish)